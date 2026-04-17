Getty Images Sport
Moises Caicedo signs long-term Chelsea contract as midfielder says Blues are 'going in the right direction'
Commitment to the long-term project
Chelsea have announced that Caicedo has signed a new contract that keeps him at the club for the next seven years. Since arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2023, the midfielder has developed into one of the most reliable performers in the Premier League, justifying the significant investment made by the Blues' ownership.
The 24-year-old has already racked up 140 appearances for the club, playing a starring role in the engine room as Chelsea secured silverware in the form of the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. His new deal is a clear signal of intent from both the player and the club regarding the direction of the current sporting project under the leadership of the coaching staff.
- AFP
Caicedo's hunger for more silverware
Speaking after putting pen to paper on the extension, Caicedo expressed his delight at staying in west London. "I am so happy to have extended my contract at Chelsea," Caicedo said to club channels. "I believe in this team, this club and I know we’re going in the right direction. We’ve only just begun together. There is still a lot more to achieve, and I’m very hungry to keep improving every day. I want to win more trophies with Chelsea and give everything for this club and for the fans."
The Ecuador international has quickly transitioned from a Brighton standout to a Stamford Bridge mainstay. His ambition remains clear as he looks to build on his early success with the Blues. "We have enjoyed some great times together already and my dream is to become a Chelsea legend, and I will work as hard as possible to make that happen," he added.
Rising through the leadership ranks
Caicedo's impact has not been limited to his defensive work and ball progression; he has also emerged as a vital leader within the dressing room at Cobham. Now approaching the end of his third season with the club, he has recently been trusted with the captain’s armband, leading the team out in high-profile fixtures such as the recent clash against Manchester City.
His individual performances have been equally recognised by those around him. During the 2024-25 campaign, Caicedo’s dominance in the middle of the park saw him sweep the club's end-of-season awards. He was named the Chelsea Player of the Season by the supporters and also earned the respect of his colleagues by being voted the Players’ Player of the Season.
- Getty Images Sport
An eye for the spectacular
While primarily known for his tackling and tactical discipline, Caicedo has also delivered several memorable moments in the final third. He has registered eight goals during his 140 appearances for the Blues, with his finishing ability improving significantly over the past two campaigns. One of his strikes was even voted as the club’s 2024 Goal of the Season, highlighting his all-around technical quality.