Double injury blow for Chelsea as Xabi Alonso confirms Moises Caicedo and summer signing will miss Luton clash

Following the hard-fought win at Craven Cottage, Alonso revealed that his absent stars had suffered minor issues during training. The Spanish coach emphasised a cautious approach to player fitness in the early stages of the campaign.

"During the week they had a few setbacks," Alonso explained during his pre-match press conference on Wednesday afternoon. "With Moi – and with any [player] – we don’t want to take too much risk. They weren’t ready to play tonight."

The Chelsea boss provided a further update on the pair's condition ahead of the Luton clash. Alonso confirmed their immediate absence but offered a glimmer of optimism regarding the weekend's league schedule.

"Not for tomorrow, both won’t make it," Alonso stated. "Let’s see, hopefully Moi could make it for the weekend, but we need to check a little bit more with Marco. Otherwise everyone from Monday is okay, Cole [Palmer] is absolutely fine."



