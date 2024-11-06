Mohammed Kudus Tottenham West HamGOAL/Getty
Harry Sherlock

Mohammed Kudus slapped with extended ban & hefty fine after COMPLETE head-loss against Tottenham that saw West Ham star kick & palm-off multiple Spurs players

West Ham star Mohamed Kudus' three-game ban for his sending off against Tottenham has been extended to five games, the FA has confirmed.

  • Kudus lost his head and kicked out at Spurs players
  • Also appeared to push players in the face
  • Suspension extended by governing body
