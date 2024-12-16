Mohammed-Salah(C)Getty Images
Gill Clark

Mohamed Salah to stay?! Liverpool open contract talks with Egyptian forward and near agreement over extension

LiverpoolM. SalahTransfersPremier League

Liverpool are reportedly closing on an agreement with Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah about a new contract at Anfield.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Salah into final year of contract
  • Liverpool optimistic about extension
  • Egyptian in stunning form again this season
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱