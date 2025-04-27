'What I'm capable of' - Mohamed Salah reflects on 'incredible' impact on Liverpool's success as Egypt star admits Premier League title win 'feels more special' than success under Jurgen Klopp
Mohamed Salah has revealed why Liverpool's 2024-25 Premier League title win is more special than their previous triumph under their former manager.
- Salah led Liverpool to second Premier League title
- Egyptian scored in Sunday's thrashing of Tottenham
- Says he has shown "what I'm capable of"