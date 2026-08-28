Nightmare for Mohamed Salah! Liverpool icon hooked as Trabzonspor manager QUITS following embarrassing Europa League exit

The comprehensive defeat proved to be the final straw for Tekke, who sensationally quit his post during a post-match television interview. The 48-year-old took full responsibility for the heavy European exit, bringing his 18-month tenure to an abrupt and emotional end.

"I am resigning from a very honourable position," Tekke announced live on air. "Today's defeat is unacceptable. Misfortunes and bad luck are all acceptable, but I cannot accept this. I cannot sleep with this feeling. May everyone forgive me. We did our best."

The outgoing boss pinpointed the second-half sending-off as the catalyst for their unravelling, before insisting he had to hold himself accountable. "We had a very sad night. Of course, the reason is me and my team," he added. "It was a sad night for both our country and our club.

"Until the red card, it seemed like a match that would go well. As a result, we couldn't qualify for the Europa League. For 18 months, day and night, my team and I have been thinking about how we can do better.

"The team will be much, much better, that's for sure. I won't elaborate further. Nobody knows. As of now, I am resigning from my position after 18 months. I think I have the right to punish myself in this way."



