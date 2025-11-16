Mohamed Salah's day off! Liverpool receive massive boost as Egypt drop star forward for final international game of 2025 due to fitness reasons

Salah will therefore have additional time to prepare for Liverpool's welcome of Nottingham Forest next weekend. The Reds are looking to get back to winning ways at the expense of the Tricky Trees having fallen to a 3-0 loss at rivals Manchester City on last Sunday.

Goals from Erling Haaland, Nico Gonzalez and Jeremy Doku confirmed a routine win for City over Liverpool, who were unfortunate to see a Virgil van Dijk header ruled out for offside when the Reds were just one goal down.

Salah struggled at the Etihad Stadium, and has failed to match expectations from last season. The experienced forward scored 29 goals and laid on an additional 18 assists for Liverpool as Arne Slot masterminded a Premier League title triumph in his debut season at the Anfield helm.

However, the Egypt international has scored just four goals and provided two assists in the Premier League this season, while the Reds are now eight points off league leaders Arsenal despite a spending splurge over the summer as they signed Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz.

Liverpool also brought in Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong from Bournemouth and Bayer Leverkusen, respectively, with the latter joining as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold. The England international departed for Real Madrid and was widely criticised by fans for the manner of his exit.