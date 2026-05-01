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Mohamed Salah injury update: When Liverpool ‘expect him back’ as Egyptian King is ruled out of final clash with Man Utd before free transfer away from Anfield
Hamstring blow for the King
Liverpool have suffered a significant tactical setback after Salah was sidelined with a hamstring injury picked up against Crystal Palace last week. The timing is particularly poignant as it denies the forward a final appearance at Old Trafford, a venue where he has historically excelled, before his departure this summer. Notably, Salah himself initiated the talks to terminate his deal a year early, having reached a mutual agreement with the club to leave on a free transfer despite being contracted until June 2027.
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Slot confirms absence
During his pre-match press conference, Slot addressed the status of his star winger while highlighting the player's legendary work ethic in the face of physical setbacks. Addressing the media ahead of the trip to Manchester, the Dutchman explained the timeline for a potential return.
He declared: “As we know for Mo, he is always working hard when he is fit and when he is injured to be back. He is usually fitter than others, so we expect him back for the final part of the season. Not for tomorrow. It is always a big relief that his injury is minor to play for us and the World Cup. Any time a player who deserved a send-off, it's great news."
Chasing Champions League status
With Liverpool currently trailing United in the table, the stakes for this encounter extend far beyond local rivalry as both clubs vie for a top-three finish and guaranteed European qualification. Slot emphasised that the magnitude of the fixture remains unchanged by individual absences, focusing instead on the broader objectives for the campaign's conclusion.
He noted: "It's always, every game, has influence on league position, so it's not just Man Utd. We are aware it is a big game, not only because it's United, but also for Champions League and highest possible position in the league. We wanted to win it, not possible, so we want to try and finish as high as possible."
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Battle for third place
Liverpool head to Old Trafford this Sunday, May 3, trailing United by three points as the race for a top-three finish reaches boiling point. United currently sit third with 61 points while the Reds occupy fourth with 58; a victory for Slot’s men would see them leapfrog their rivals on goal difference. Facing a resurgent United side that has won six of their last seven at home under Michael Carrick, Liverpool must find a clinical edge without Salah to secure their Champions League status.