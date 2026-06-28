MLS star Stephen Eustaquio sends Canada into World Cup round of 16 with stunning stoppage-time winner against South Africa

For Canada, this victory represents more than just a place in the next round; it is a statement of intent on the global stage. Having never reached this phase of a World Cup before, the co-hosts have now set up a mouth-watering clash against either the Netherlands or Morocco on July 4 in Houston. The belief within the squad is clearly growing as they continue to capitalise on the home support and the momentum of their group stage performances.

While the match in Los Angeles may not have been a classic for the neutrals, the significance of the result cannot be understated. Canada showed the resilience and late-game clinical edge required to navigate knockout football. With the round of 16 now secured, Marsch and his team will feel they have nothing to lose as they continue their journey through the bracket, aiming to take their unprecedented World Cup run as far as possible.