MLS's Fiercest Feuds: From El Tráfico to Canadian Classique to Hell Is Real, tempers flare and temperatures rise in the league’s best rivalries

Throughout MLS history, there have been fierce rivalries, steeped in tradition and territorialism - GOAL ranks the top five

Matchday 12 of the MLS season is in the books, and now? It's MLS Rivalry Week. There's a midweek slate of games, but then it's Matchday 14 - and some of the most anticipated games of the regular season.

These aren't just normal matches. They're games fueled by genuine distaste - or worse - for one another, contests in which physicality takes center-stage on the pitch, temperatures rise and tempers flare.

Throughout MLS' history, there's been fierce rivalries, highlighted by tense affairs. There are many factors that define a proper rivalry. There's history, iconic moments, geographical borders, sporting conflicts across different leagues, and most importantly, fanbases.

Article continues below

From El Trafico in Los Angeles to Canadian Classique, GOAL takes a look at the league's best.