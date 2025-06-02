MLS Power Rankings: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami steamroll and LA Galaxy finally win, top Real Salt Lake to snap season-long streak

Who's hot, who's not? GOAL ranks all 30 teams across Major League Soccer

It finally happened. It took 17 matches, and not until the official halfway point of the season, but the LA Galaxy finally won a game.

The reigning MLS champions defeated Real Salt Lake on Saturday, following a double gameweek that began with Matchday 16 on Wednesday. Some big results and potential season-changing performances followed, but the biggest was LA finally overcoming their roadblock. Could it be the start of a surge during the second half of the campaign?

In South Beach, Inter Miami finally rediscovered some form ahead of the Club World Cup, recording massive wins over both CF Montreal and the Columbus Crew.

In the Western Conference, Minnesota United was the top performer during the stretch, taking four points on a two-match road trip against the Vancouver Whitecaps and Seattle Sounders. It was a tough week for FC Cincinnati, who found themselves on the wrong side of results on both Matchdays, making it three straight since losing defender Nick Hagglund to an upper-body injury. The same went for Orlando City and the Columbus Crew, who fell short of expectations across both matches.

Elsewhere, the New England Revolution are now unbeaten in nine matches. And in continental competition, LAFC defeated Club America to clinch a berth in the Club World Cup, and the Vancouver Whitecaps were handily beaten in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final by Cruz Azul.

With one half of the campaign officially in the books now, who's leading the pack, and who's falling short of expectations? GOAL presents the latest 2025 MLS Power Rankings.

Note: Previous rankings update: May 26.