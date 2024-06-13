Who's hot, who's not? GOAL ranks all 29 teams across Major League Soccer

The 2024 MLS field is more open than ever. There's no clear front-runner in the race for the MLS Supporters' Shield, and no clear favorite to take home silverware at the end of the campaign.

Reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew fell in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final, and they're set to put all their efforts in their league form now. Elsewhere, 2023 Supporters' Shield winners FC Cincinnati are soaring, while Inter Miami are trending downwards. Both Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have departed for Copa America, too.

Then there's the contenders who are unexpectedly creeping up on the frontrunners: the New York Red Bulls, Real Salt Lake, Minnesota United and the Vancouver Whitecaps, all of whom have had blistering starts to the season.

With 19 Matchdays complete, which club leads the pack, and who is falling short of expectations? GOAL presents the latest MLS Power Rankings...

Previous update: April 30