The MLS commissioner addressed several pressing issues, including a potential schedule change and spending power for Inter Miami, Seattle in CWC

CARSON, Calif. - Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber looked at the gathered media at the Dignity Health Sports Park's Stadium Club Area Friday and pointed to the obvious.

"It's hard to believe this was our first true soccer complex," Garber said. "Think about what that means. This week, we broke ground on NYCFC's new stadium in Queens - over 10 years in the making. When that stadium, along with Inter Miami's new stadium, comes online, we will have 28 soccer stadiums that have been built, which is remarkable."

MLS has come along way since the last time the Galaxy hosted a title game in 2014, with vast improvements in infrastructure and expansion in key markets. Yet, there are plenty of challenges ahead - from more transparency on the impact of what the Apple TV pact is doing for the league to the MLS roster spend.

Garber, who this week extended his contract through 2027, touched on all of that in more in his State of the League address, one day before the LA Galaxy host New York Red Bulls for the 2024 MLS Cup. GOAL look at the key takeaways.