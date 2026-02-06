Getty
MLS told nobody can stop Lionel Messi winning MVP award every year as 'extraordinary' Inter Miami superstar defies logic
American dream: Messi collecting more silverware in the States
Barcelona legend Messi decided to chase the American dream in 2023 when reaching the end of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain. He was lured across the Atlantic by Manchester United icon David Beckham, with an ambitious project being pieced together in South Florida.
Messi has become an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, while adding Leagues Cup, Supporters Shield and MLS Cup silverware to a roll of honour that already makes him the most decorated player in history.
MVP at 40? Anything is possible with Messi
He also claimed the MLS Golden Boot in 2025, registering 43 goals across all competitions, and has committed to a new contract through 2028. With that deal in mind, there is the promise of more trophy-collecting exploits to come.
Messi is the main attraction in American soccer and undoubted standout performer across his two full campaigns in the States. Despite being 38 years of age, there is every reason to believe that remarkable individual standards will be maintained beyond his 40th birthday.
Why Messi remains the best player in MLS
Former MLS striker Earnshaw expects that to be the case, with the former Toronto FC, Chicago Fire and Vancouver Whitecaps frontman - speaking in association with sports betting sites in Canada - telling GOAL when asked if Messi will be named MVP on an annual basis: “As long as he is playing at the level he is playing at, absolutely. The reason I say that, it’s so easy to underestimate and just think of what we know from previous players when they hit those kind of ages, late-30s, there is a drop down. This is a player who is unbelievable.
“As a football fan it’s nice because as a fan, as a neutral, looking at him just as a football player, it is extraordinary. It’s spectacular what we are able to see. He’s 38. He’s one of the best dribblers, he’s one of the best passers, one of the best creators, his imagination is better than anybody, he can score goals and finish. It’s extraordinary what we are still able to see.
“Normally you lose a bit of pace or your dribbling goes a bit and you become more of a passer, you don’t dribble anywhere near as much, you try to arrive in the box and tap a few in. You find different ways as you get older to do less. We are still seeing the dribbling, still seeing him go past 20 year olds, 22 years olds, like they are not there. We still see the passing through the eye of a needle, as a creator.
“Knowing from playing over there, it’s very difficult physically in terms of the environment because you are going to different places with different challenges - things that don’t exist in Europe - and he’s still able to put the goals in, still able to be the best player on the pitch.
“For as long as he continues that, he is going to continue winning the MVP, because he is the MVP. He is the MVP of the whole league, never mind Inter Miami! When you are on that level, you really and truly lift a whole league, never mind your team.
“Put it this way, without Messi, Inter Miami don’t win their first title. Without Messi, Inter Miami are nowhere near the level when it comes to the attention and the aura that is at the club right now. He is the MVP and will continue to be.”
Messi in 2026: New home with Inter Miami before World Cup quest
Inter Miami are currently working through their pre-season programme ahead of the 2026 MLS campaign, with Messi and Co taking in a tour of South America. Javier Mascherano will be hoping to see his side burst out of the blocks when competitive action resumes, with the Herons preparing to move into a new home at Freedom Park.
Messi will grace that venue, chasing down a third successive MVP award in the process, before making a decision on his involvement at this summer’s World Cup. The expectation is that the legendary No.10 will form part of global title defence with Argentina.
