'What is this going to lead to after he goes?' - MLS execs reportedly express concerns on life after Lionel Messi, Apple TV deal, Club World Cup in survey
in an anonymous survey with The Athletic, MLS executives weighed in on several topics impacting the league
- MLS executives offered opinions on state of the league
- Praised the league for handling of Messi, but admitted fear about retirement
- Opinions were mixed on the potential fallout from the Club World Cup