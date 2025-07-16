MLS Coaches on the hot seat: FC Dallas's Eric Quill, Atlanta United's Ronny Deila and New England Revolution manager Caleb Porter all under pressure

GOAL takes a look at three managers whose seats are heating up in the second half of the MLS campaign

D.C. United's Troy Lesense in the latest to get caught up in the MLS coaching carousel, with the former RBNY assistant fired after the team's elimination from the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup last week. He joined Sporting Kansas City manager Peter Vermes, CF Montreal coach Laurent Courtois, and St. Louis CITY manager Olof Mellberg among the coaches dismissed this season.

There is little margin for error as the second half of the campaign begins, with each Conference race heating up.

Eric Quill, the first-year head coach with FC Dallas, has looked somewhat out of his depth in recent weeks, and heading into Matchday 25, FCD sit 13th in the standings and eight points outside a guaranteed playoff spot in the West.

Article continues below

New England Revolution boss Caleb Porter and Atlanta United manager Ronny Deila have both had underwhelming stretches, and both will be under pressure considering how competitive the East is this season.

GOAL takes a look at MLS coaches on the hot seat.

NOTE: Previous update: May 27