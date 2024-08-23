Chicago Fire boss Frank Klopas, New England Revolution's Caleb Porter and MLS managers on the hot seat

With just nine matchdays left in the MLS season, several teams are behind the power curve, and their managers are under pressure

Five MLS teams - Nashville SC, San Jose Earthquakes, St. Louis CITY SC, Atlanta United, and FC Dallas - have already changed coaches this season.

The latest impacted? CITY's Bradley Carnell, a 2023 MLS Coach of the Year finalist. In this league, no coach is safe without results.

With just nine matchdays left in the MLS regular season, it's make or break for several teams. If they fall short, could their coaches be next? From the Chicago Fire to Sporting Kansas City, here are five managers who might be on the hot seat as the games resume.