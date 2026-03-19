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MLS announces details for shortened 'sprint' season amid switch to fall-spring calendar in 2027
Details for a shortened season
The league revealed a much-changed "sprint season" that will be held in Spring 2027. All teams will play 14 games, all of which will be against Conference opponents. Teams are scheduled to enjoy an even split between home and away fixtures.
That mini season will finish with the top eight sides in both conferences securing qualification for a playoff slate - the exact details of which are yet to be announced.
Qualification for international competitions still in place
Despite a changed setup, some crucial tenets of the league will remain the same. Teams can still secure qualification for the CONCACAF Champions Cup, with five teams allowed into the competition. 18 will also make it to the Leagues Cup.
It does not yet have a start and end date.
Reacting to a fall-spring switch
The change comes amidst a significant alteration in the scope of MLS, when North America's top league will implement a fall-spring calendar, similar to that of many European leagues. Games will start in July, and the season will conclude with MLS Playoffs and the MLS Cup final in May of 2028.
Expected knock on effects
MLS first announced that it would adopt a fall-spring calendar last November. The shift is expected to put the league in line with the global transfer market - an area in which it has routinely struggled. MLS clubs often have their best players pinched midway through the season, which typically runs from February to December.
The league will also adhere to most international breaks, allowing teams to have a full slate of players at their disposal week in, week out.
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Avoiding a dead period
The new season will ensure that MLS adheres to a roughly full calendar of soccer. Had the previous system been kept in place, teams would go without playing a fixture for up to seven months, with nothing scheduled from December 2026 to July 2027. This fills a significant gap before MLS makes a landmark shift in its 31-year history.
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