Goal.com
LiveTickets
MLS All-Star columnGOAL
Ryan Tolmich

‘We want to make it as fun as possible’ - Does the MLS All-Star Game still matter? Son Heung-Min, Thomas Muller and league stars weigh in on the debate

Analysis
MLS All-Stars
FEATURES
MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars
Liga MX All-Stars
Club Friendlies

Every sport is answering similar questions about its All-Star games, but this week is about something bigger for MLS

CHARLOTTE -- Given its place in the global soccer landscape, MLS regularly faces challenges unlike those of any other league. Its All-Star Game dilemma, though, is a familiar one. Interest in these events has waned across American sports, and MLS is doing everything it can to buck the trend.

It's why the league has added new wrinkles to the midsummer event. The Skills Challenge is meant to be fun, a lighthearted moment of competition between stars. The actual game's format, which sees the MLS All-Stars take on their Liga MX counterparts, leads to a bit more competition.

And yet the question remains: does it matter?

Again, it's not a question exclusive to MLS, but one the league confronts every year. The NBA, for all its star power, is struggling to generate interest in its All-Star Game despite format changes headlined by big names like LeBron James, Anthony Edwards and Victor Wembanyama. The NFL's Pro Bowl has essentially been dead in the water for almost a decade. And for years, MLB has tried to make its All-Star Game a bigger event, adding real playoff implications in an attempt to get players to try.

For a league like MLS, this event is more than just a game; it's a tentpole. It's a moment in the schedule for the most important people in the league, both players and executives, to convene in one place. It's a sellable asset to sponsors. More than anything, it's something unique, a bridge between American sports and the global game that both differentiates and unites in equal measure.

For all of that, its value remains up for debate, a conversation intensified over the past two editions by the absence of Lionel Messi, MLS’s biggest star and soccer’s most famous player. Messi or no Messi, the league must decide what the All-Star Game should become - and where it fits in an increasingly crowded calendar.

  • imago-sport-1080511423.jpgDi Sports Photo Agency

    The honor of being an All-Star

    When Steven Moreira first came to MLS in 2021, his first goal was to become an All-Star. He's done it twice now.

    "I wanted to see how it looks," the Columbus Crew defender told GOAL. "Because I love the NBA and that was crazy. I'm from France, so all of my ex-teammates, when they saw I was an All-Star, they were like, 'Damn, that's crazy!' What the league does and everything, they really enjoy the concept. Even me, I really enjoy the concept."

    Moreira isn't alone. Even some of the game's biggest stars find honor in being recognized with an All-Star nod. Thomas Muller has won everything you can possibly win. Son Heung-Min has achieved his fair share, too. And, this week, both are in Charlotte representing their leagues and their clubs. They're also representing themselves, and they're doing so by enjoying an achievement that, on the outside, seems pretty insignificant in the grand scheme of things.

    "Being called up for the All-Star Game, I think it's everybody wants to participate in these events," Son said. "It's a great experience to be here with great players, great names, and I'm looking forward to it."

    For players like Son, the All-Star Game is a bit of fun. It's a chance to spend time with guys like Muller, Tim Ream and Ashley Westwood, longtime rivals turned temporary teammates. There is joy in playing alongside players you've always battled against, and there is excitement about getting to know the people behind the competitors that have always made your life difficult.

    This game has a different meaning for young players, though. For rising stars like Zavier Gozo, Julian Hall and Lucas Herrington, it's a rate opportunity to play alongside idols.

    "It sounds weird, but it just reminds me of when I was 17 or 18, you know?" Son says. "Probably, they're a little bit nervous, but it's an amazing experience. I think they have a chance to learn, to speak with us, and to play with us. I think it's a great honor.

    "Also, I say age is just a number, so I think they deserve to be here. We are, as athletes, happy to have them, and also, from my side, I'm very happy to play with the young boys. I'm also learning something from these young kids and the younger generation."

    While Son spends his time with generations both young and old, there are meetings and discussions going on behind the scenes that change the trajectory of the league.

    • Advertisement
  • GarberMLS Soccer

    Off-field importance

    There are a few moments in the calendar where it's easy to get a collection of billionaires together. The MLS All-Star Game is one of those moments. While the focus of the outside world is on the game, the people who determine the direction of the league convene in the host city to make decisions that have ripple effects long beyond All-Star week.

    On Wednesday, the Athletic reported that the MLS Board of Governors will meet Wednesday in Charlotte. That meeting will include a proposal from the sporting and competition committee that could revamp the league's roster-building formats. Because of that, the most important moments of All-Star week won't be happening on the field; they'll be in hotel lobbies and conference rooms as the future of MLS is decided.

    Meanwhile, All-Star week is a crucial moment for the present, too. Each of MLS' corporate sponsors has some type of involvement with All-Star week, which is both a major sellable asset for the league and an experience/meeting point for current or potential sponsors.

    So, while the game itself is the part people tune in for, it is, in a way, almost secondary. More than anything, the game is an excuse to get together and make decisions that mean much, much more.

  • MLS All-Star Game 2025Getty Images

    Rivalry vs logic

    In truth, the game is somewhat secondary to players, too. After a busy World Cup summer, MLS' stars played this past weekend, and they'll play again this upcoming weekend.

    This past Saturday, the Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati collided for a post-game scuffle in the tunnel and, this week, Moreira and Max Arfsten suit up alongside Evander. This Saturday, MLS All-Star head coach Dean Smith will coach Charlotte FC against the Chicago Fire just days after managing Philip Zinckernagel. The real games, of course, mean more.

    When you factor in the World Cup situation, too, it all leads to a chaotic time for players, one where the travel situation is less than ideal. There's also the elepahant in the room: this year's scheduling, in particular, has kept out some of the league's biggest stars. Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul have not returned from World Cup duty while Sebastian Berhalter and Hugo Cuypers are no longer MLS players.

    Messi's absence, of course, takes away so much shine from an event that, for many, is somewhat of an inconvenience.

    "Obviously, if I'm honest, the schedule was a little bit crazy because we had way too many games and filling in this game in that schedule, I think it was a little bit crazy," Son said, "But look, this experience is huge for everyone. Thomas and me, we are getting a little bit older, but I think this experience is special. It doesn't matter how old you are, and we are all excited and we are all happy to be here, and we want to make this game as special as possible."

    To do that, the league has amended the format. Rather than battling against European powers in preseason, the MLS All-Stars now compete against a collection of Liga MX's best.

    "When you get the English sides over here, they're in the middle of their preseason so they don't take it seriously," Charlotte FC captain and former Burnley star Ashley Westwood said. "It's just a workout for them. To play Liga MX, it makes it more competitive. We're representing the MLS, representing America, and we want to win."

    As Westwood says, this format is an attempt to latch onto the rivalry between the U.S., Canada and Mexico. It's also part of a continued relationship between the two leagues as they look to help elevate one another in the global game.

    "The rivalry just starts from the top and trickles down into every level," USMNT captain Tim Ream said. "I don't think there's any way around saying that. It starts at the very top. It starts at the league level. It goes into the teams. It goes to the players. It goes to family ties. It's everything, right?

    "It's such a big rivalry, and whether it's an All-Star Game or not, one side wants to get over the other. That's forever how it's been and forever how it always will be. I think that's just being competitors and being so close. It's about who can get the best out of themselves and get the better of their opponent."

    That holds true even for those with no direct connection to the rivalry. Players don’t reach this level without a competitive streak, and it has been apparent throughout the week. Whether in the Skills Challenge or the game itself, each wants to prove he belongs among the best - without losing sight of the fact that this is still an exhibition.

    "As an athlete, you don't want to lose the game," Son said, "but most importantly, I think both sides, we stay healthy, and we don't get hurt. I think this is most important. We want to make it as fun as possible and entertaining as possible. We don't want to get hurt, but we still want to win this game."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • MLS All-Star Game 2026 Press ConferencesGetty Images Sport

    Something to enjoy

    Due to the weather, the Skills Challenge had its challenges. Yet, after a significant rain delay, the show went on. The mascots returned to the field, as did the players. Celebrities walked the sidelines. The games continued.

    So, too, did the laughs. For the players, those are the best parts of this week.

    "You get to just enjoy," Moreira says. "Yeah, you get to take a breath and enjoy and just laugh. It's just a pretty cool moment, and that's cool because we're so focused and you don't have time to just relax and enjoy. Now, you just enjoy the moment with everyone. It's perfect."

    MLS hope is that others enjoy, too. This event is supposed to be a showcase, one that captured attention due the presence of stars like Muller and Son lining up next to one another. Maybe someone tunes into see those two and learns about Evander. Maybe someone sees Gozo or Hall for the first time. Maybe a kid gets to meet a player they never would have otherwise, making them fans forever.

    "It's a great event to have all these names here playing for the MLS," Westwood said, "but I think the MLS in general is doing that. They're attracting attention off the back of the World Cup. They're doing a great thing. You see how many people are here today and yesterday. It's phenomenal, so it's doing a great job. It's being recognized around the world. We've got some top talent here. Obviously, [Robert] Lewandowski has just joined as well. Players want to be here, and that's a sign of how far the league's grown."

    Maybe Lewandowski will be in the team next year. Maybe Messi will be there, too. A lot will change by the next All-Star Game, particularly with the league doing a sprint season in 2027 before a calendar switch to match Europe’s current schedule.

    So, does it matter? The game itself, perhaps not as much as MLS would like. The week around it, though, still does. It remains an honor for players, a showcase for fans and sponsors, and a rare opportunity for the league’s decision-makers to gather in one place. The score may be forgotten almost immediately, but the event serves a purpose that extends well beyond it.

    The debates will continue, as they do around every All-Star Game. But as long as players want to be there, fans find something worth watching, and MLS can use the week to move itself forward, the All-Star Game will have a place in both American sports and American soccer culture.

    "A lot of players in the league want to be here," Moreira says, "so you have to enjoy, represent them, and just enjoy the moment. You see these other guys, and you can spend so much time together, so that's nice to see them outside.

    "All the marketing stuff, I feel like the league deserves way, way more. Everyone here is just giving their best to put the league on top of the world."


Club Friendlies
MLS All-Stars crest
MLS All-Stars
MLA
Liga MX All-Stars crest
Liga MX All-Stars
LAS