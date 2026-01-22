'I don't know where this misinformation is coming from' - Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk hits back at reports he called players-only meeting without Arne Slot prior to Marseille win

Van Dijk, who did host a meeting back in October following a loss to Manchester United that left Liverpool with nine defeats through a run of 12 games, was annoyed after being held on Merseyside by Burnley - with boos ringing out from home supporters.

He told reporters afterwards: “I’m frustrated that after 60 minutes we started to become sloppy and it's not the first time.

“It's been spoken about already but we have to address it again apparently and Monday will be a big one for it because Wednesday will be a very difficult game over there not only because of the atmosphere but it's against a [Roberto] De Zerbi team who make it very difficult for you. It’s not about me addressing it, it is about how can we solve it because we all want to win games and we had plenty of chances to do so [against Burnley].”

Van Dijk aired a similar message following a convincing win over Marseille that delivered a welcome clean sheet, with the experienced centre-half looking for intensity levels to be maintained.

He said: “We keep saying after a win or a good result, it’s just to fully focus on recovery right now and then we are going to Bournemouth, they are a very difficult team to beat. A team that plays very good football and a very good manager. We have to me more than ready.”