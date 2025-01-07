Millie Bright next? Chelsea star Guro Reiten becomes second player in two days to extend contract with Lionesses defender still in talks over new deal
Chelsea have activated the one-year option in Guro Reiten's deal as the club starts to address the list of nine players out-of-contract this summer.
- Nine Chelsea players set to be free agents this summer
- Club has now worked to extend two of those
- Lionesses star Bright could be next after 'discussions'