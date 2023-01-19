AC Milan most expensive player sales - How Serie A side made almost €800 million in outgoing transfers

Milan have made some premium player sales this century!

One of the most iconic football clubs in the world, AC Milan have left a permanent mark on the beautiful game.

The Rossoneri is the birthplace of some of the greatest footballers to have walked the earth.

Talk about Paolo Maldini or Franco Baresi, two of the greatest defenders ever.

Or Ronaldinho and Kaka, two of the all-time great Brazilians to have played in Europe.

Or, Alessandro Nesta, Cafu, Marco van Basten, Andriy Shevchenko, Ruud Gullit.....the list is almost endless.

Despite having such legends feature for them, Milan have had to let go of many such great players when other clubs agreed to pay a premium fee for them.

Which players form part of Milan's most expensive sales, though?

Let's take a look!

Milan most expensive sales by season

Season Biggest sale Fee Total sales 2022/23 Jens Petter Hauge €10M/£9M €13.05M/£11.75M 2021/22 Diego Laxalt €3.50M/£3.15M €5.50M/£4.95M 2020/21 Lucas Paqueta €23.44M/£21.10M €51.39M/£46.25M 2019/20 Krzysztof Piatek €24M/£21.60M €59.23M/£53.31M 2018/19 Leonardo Bonucci €35M/£31.50M €88.10M/£79.29M 2017/18 Mattia De Sciglio €12M/£10.80M €34.48M/£31.03M 2016/17 Stephan El Shaarawy €13M/£11.70M €25.15M/£22.64M 2015/16 Ricardo Saponara €4M/£3.60M €11.16M/£10.04M 2014/15 Mario Balotelli €20M/£18M €28.20M/£25.38M 2013/14 Kevin-Prince Boateng €10M/£9M €17.40M/£15.66M 2012/13 Thiago Silva €42M/£37.80M €88.50M/£79.65M 2011/12 Marco Borriello €10M/£9M €22.30M/£20.07M 2010/11 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar €14M/£12.60M €25.93M/£23.34M 2009/10 Kaka €67M/£60.30M €80.66M/£72.59M 2008/09 Alberto Gilardino €14M/£12.60M €47.20M/£42.48M 2007/08 Massimo Donati €4.50M/£4.05M €11.11M/£10M 2006/07 Andriy Shevchenko €43.88M/£39.49M €57.33M/£51.59M 2005/06 Jon Dahl Tomasson €7.50M/£6.75M €12M/£10.80M 2004/05 Martin Laursen €5.30M/£4.77M €12.20M/£10.98M 2003/04 Jose Mari €9M/£8.10M €12.85M/£11.57M 2002/03 Francesco Coco €22.50M/£20.25M €40.60M/£36.54M 2001/02 Cristian Zenoni €15.50M/£13.95M €33.50M/£30.15M 2000/01 Roberto Ayala €5M/£4.50M €8.55M/£7.70M TOTAL €786.4M/£707.7M

*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.

Milan top 10 most expensive player sales