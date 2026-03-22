These are crucial days for Milan. Allegri’s side did not let the opportunity slip in their match against Torino, beating them 3–2 – a vital result in cementing their second-place position and securing qualification for next season’s Champions League. Off the pitch, however, the club is equally busy planning for the future of Milan.
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Milan: meeting between Allegri, Furlani and Tare – work on next season is already underway, with the budget and objectives finalised
As reported by Sky Sport, an initial meeting took place this week between Furlani, Tare and Allegri. The meeting was held at Casa Milan and focused on the budget to be made available for the upcoming transfer window and, consequently, on how the squad to be entrusted to the manager will be built – a squad that will face far more fixtures than this season.
The plans agreed upon by the technical and club staff will aim to create a mix of young, up-and-coming players, combined with an equal number of international players who are already more experienced and ready for the triple challenge. According to Sky Sport, therefore, the intentions of both parties are aligned with what will consequently be the guidelines to be followed during the summer.
Milan, therefore, are building on their three league points and a summit attended by CEO Furlani and sporting director Tare, demonstrating the club’s shared vision as they organised a meeting to lay the foundations for the coming seasons.
As had already been leaked in recent weeks, Allegri is said to have requested at least four reinforcements, all of whom are top-tier names. For the Tuscan manager, there are four or five positions that need strengthening: at least one centre-back, preferably left-footed, a winger, a central midfielder with a knack for scoring goals, an alternative playmaker to Modric and a prolific striker.