Milan, Gimenez surprises: he is set to be called up against Lazio
GOOD CONDITION
It will take time to get back to 100% fitness, but the starting point is excellent, certainly better than expected. Santiago Gimenez showed promising signs in yesterday's training session, working well and with intensity. Motivation can make all the difference, and the former Feyenoord player has plenty of it for two reasons: to go to the World Cup with Mexico and to secure his place in the Rossoneri squad for next season. For Santi, the time has come to prove himself and show his true worth.
CALLED UP BY LAZIO
On Sunday evening, Milan will face Lazio at the Olimpico in a crucial match that could fuel hopes of a sensational Scudetto comeback against Inter, who currently hold a considerable seven-point lead. They will do so without Rabiot, who has been suspended by the Disciplinary Committee after receiving a yellow card in the derby, but with Gimenez back in the squad: barring any surprises, the Mexican international will be called up for the match against Sarri's side.