Milan eyeing Bellanova: talks with his representatives and Atalanta; a transfer bonus is on the table

Milan are already looking ahead to the future and, with next season in mind, regardless of where they finish in this league campaign, they want to build a squad capable of competing on three fronts.





Massimiliano Allegri has already drawn up a list of targets and, above all, has identified the areas of the pitch where investment is most needed. Among these is the wing-back position, with the aim of adding a versatile player to the squad who can play both as a wide midfielder in front of a back three and in a back four. It is in this context that talks with Raoul Bellanova have taken place.



