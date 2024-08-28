Spain v France: Semi-Final - UEFA EURO 2024Getty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

'It will be massive' - Mikel Merino explains what he'll bring to Arsenal after completing move from Real Sociedad

ArsenalM. MerinoReal SociedadLaLigaPremier League

Mikel Merino revealed what Arsenal can expect from him as the Spaniard completed his move from Real Sociedad.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Merino joined Arsenal from Real Sociedad
  • Wants to replicate his performances from last season
  • Midfielder previously played for Newcastle
Article continues below