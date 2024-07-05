Mikel Merino Spain Euro 2024Getty
Scott Wilson

Like father, like son! Mikel Merino copies his father's iconic corner flag celebration for Spain at Stuttgart Arena after scoring late winner against Germany to book semi-final spot

Mikel Merino paid tribute to his father Angel after scoring the last-gasp winner for Spain in their Euro 2024 quarter-final against Germany.

  • Spain in search of fourth Euros title
  • Merino scored 119th-minute winner
  • Midfielder copied father's celebration
