'You have to live it!' - Mikel Arteta tells Viktor Gyokeres he must experience Arsenal doubters following 'global impact' of summer transfer

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Arteta said: "I think the level of attention on him hasn't changed since he signed to today. That’s normal. Everybody was so excited to bring a No. 9 into the club. We did it, we played, we brought a player with an incredible scoring record that had to adapt to the league. He had no pre-season. The first few weeks were difficult because physically, he wasn't in his best state and he's a player that needs that, like any other player in this league, almost to perform at that level. Then he kicked on."

Now, having returned to fitness, the manager sees encouraging signs. Arteta emphasised that understanding between player and team is still evolving, describing it as a process that requires patience rather than panic.

He added: "I think he had a really good period and he got injured, and now he's back. But I saw a lot of positive things in the last two games that he's done. We need to continue to tweak and understand him a little bit better in certain situations and he needs to do the same. But that's about time and we have full support for him."

