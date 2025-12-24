Getty Images Sport
'Emotionally tough' - Mikel Arteta gives his verdict on Arsenal's Carabao Cup win as Gunners set up semi-final clash with Chelsea
Missed chances and a defiant deputy
The contest could realistically have been over by half-time. Arsenal poured forward relentlessly, carving out chance after chance, only to be repeatedly denied by Palace’s deputy goalkeeper Walter Benítez. He denied Noni Madueke and Gabriel Jesus with sharp reflex saves and later stood firm against Eberechi Eze. The breakthrough eventually arrived ten minutes from the end. From a Bukayo Saka corner, Riccardo Calafiori directed a header back across the goal. William Saliba attacked the loose ball and, amid a desperate Palace scramble, defender Maxence Lacroix inadvertently turned it into his own net. It felt like the moment Arsenal’s dominance had finally been rewarded. Yet football, as Arteta would later reflect, rarely allows such comfort when margins are left too fine. Deep into stoppage time, Palace struck with their first shot on target of the evening. From a corner, Jefferson Lerma rose to glance the ball down, and Marc Guehi reacted quickest, prodding it through the legs of Arrizabalaga.
Arteta reveals frustration and pride
Speaking after the match, Arteta was clear that his side should have put the tie beyond reach in the first half. He highlighted the number of changes made to the starting XI and praised the intensity and quality Arsenal displayed against a well-organised opponent that rarely concedes opportunities.
"Considering the number of changes we made, the energy and he quality we showed against a well organised team that concedes few chances, we generated a lot," he said. "The margin should have been much bigger. They weren't, and when that happens teams have the quality to hurt you on a set-piece. That was emotionally tough to accept, but we stayed calm, showed great composure and quality in the shoot-out."
After 15 flawless penalties, it was Lacroix again who found himself in the spotlight, his effort saved by Kepa diving low to his right.
"I'm very happy for Kepa making the last save," he said. "The margins should have been bigger, it should have been three or four and then you’re not worried about what happened in the last minute. The margins are really small when you want to win trophies, and we have to pay attention to every detail to achieve that."
It marked the fifth penalty shootout Arsenal have won under Arteta, with the club having converted 47 of their last 51 attempts in penalty shootouts which is a 92% conversion rate, per Opta.
Arteta stressed the importance of winning under varying circumstances.
"You have to win in different situations and contexts," said Arteta. "We had two very difficult games which we managed to win. A credit to the boys that every three days they are performing at the level that they do.”
Kepa’s honest assessment of his shootout heroics
Arsenal dominated possession with 68.7 per cent of the ball and registered 25 shots, yet failed to turn control into comfort. And Kepa, speaking to Sky Sports, admitted Arsenal must be more ruthless.
He said: "You have to keep cold and think of the next one. Don’t lose your focus because as soon as you save one, maybe it’s decisive. We should take some of the opportunities we had in the first half. We played so well. Then they changed and adapted a little bit and the second half was more 50-50. Even when it was like this we had big chances. It’s something we have to improve. We conceded in a couple of games in the last minute and so that is something we have to improve and focus on."
A demanding schedule ahead of Arsenal
Arsenal now turn their attention back to the Premier League, hosting Brighton this weekend before welcoming Unai Emery's Aston Villa to the Emirates. Beyond Christmas, the calendar becomes even more unforgiving. Progress in the Carabao Cup has contributed to a packed January schedule, with nine matches looming. Arsenal begin 2026 away at Bournemouth, before hosting Liverpool on January 8 and travelling to Portsmouth in the FA Cup three days later. That run continues with the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea, followed by games against Nottingham Forest, Inter, Manchester United, Kairat and Leeds to close out a relentless month.
