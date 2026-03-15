Mikel Arteta reveals what he told Max Dowman before Arsenal teenager's game-changing appearance in win against Everton

In a game that seemed destined for a frustrating stalemate, Arteta turned to youth to find a breakthrough. The Arsenal manager revealed that he didn't overload Dowman with complex tactical diagrams or defensive duties. Instead, he kept his message brief and full of confidence to inspire the youngster to make history at Emirates Stadium. The victory was sealed in spectacular fashion when Dowman became the Premier League’s youngest-ever goalscorer at just 16 years and 73 days old.

When asked what he told the wonderkid on the touchline, Arteta said: "Go and do your thing and win us the game... I said these are the moments in the season when something special has to happen, and he knows he has the ability, which I have to give him the opportunity, and he will deliver."