Mikel Arteta Arsenal 2023-24Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Mikel Arteta gives surprising answer to Arsenal contract extension question after being strongly linked with Barcelona

Mikel ArtetaArsenalPremier LeagueBarcelonaLaLiga

Mikel Arteta gave a surprise answer to a Arsenal contract extension question, having recently been linked with Barcelona.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Arteta's current contract runs until 2025
  • Revealed that there are no ongoing talks of an extension
  • Speculated with a move to Barca to succeed Xavi

Editors' Picks