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'Very surprised!' - Mikel Arteta hits back at Gabriel Jesus and Ian Wright after 'bad cop' claims following Arsenal summer fire sale
Arsenal's summer departures spark debate
Jesus recently voiced his frustration regarding his £12.5m switch to Barcelona. The Brazilian forward claimed that "nobody told me anything" after he was instructed to train away from the senior squad prior to the move.
This revelation sparked further debate when Arsenal legend Ian Wright took aim at the club's treatment of Gabriel Martinelli. The winger was entirely frozen out of early-season matchday selections before sealing a lucrative £60m transfer to Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal.
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Arteta 'surprised' by Jesus claims
Speaking to the media on Friday, Arteta firmly rejected the narrative surrounding the high-profile exits. The Spaniard expressed shock at Jesus's specific grievance and clarified that proper discussions had taken place.
"Very surprised, to be fair, especially because with Gabi [Jesus] I had an individual talk in the dressing room," Arteta revealed. "I don't know what words were said, it is fine."
The Arsenal boss maintained that their final interactions were positive. He added: "The words we used for each other, it was all about gratitude. I don't know, it is OK. Sometimes I understand when you have to deliver bad news or news that people don't expect, those things [you can] react [to]."
Playing the 'bad cop'
Arteta quickly pointed to Leandro Trossard as proof that relationships can endure beyond a transfer. The Belgian forward completed an £15m move to Besiktas this summer, but happily reunited with his former team-mates in the Emirates Stadium dressing room following Arsenal's recent 2-1 victory over Chelsea.
Embracing the tough responsibilities of management, Arteta explained: "Somebody has to be the bad cop. If I have to be, I have to be and I understand. What is important is normally what happens three months later, six months later, when Trossard comes in, he is the dressing room with us, the atmosphere and the relationship you have."
He remains hopeful that time will heal any remaining friction with Jesus and Martinelli. "Things got so far with other players that they left, at some point the relationship has been really good," he concluded. "I hope that is the same case."
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Gunners aim to maintain perfect start
Arsenal will attempt to block out any off-field noise when they travel to face Sunderland on Saturday night. Arteta’s squad are determined to secure another away victory and maintain their perfect start to the new season.
The team heads into the weekend buoyed by Wednesday's Champions League win at Napoli. Providing a crucial fitness update, Arteta confirmed defender Ben White is "fine" after limping late in Italy, while Cristhian Mosquera is currently being assessed as he battles a muscular problem.
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