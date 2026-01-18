Mikel Arteta fumes at 'not right' PGMOL explanation of penalty call in Arsenal's draw at Nottingham Forest as Sean Dyche argues to 'CANCEL football'

Arteta made his frustrations clear after the game and insisted it was a clear penalty for his side. He told TNT Sports: "The clear penalty that we cannot forget. That is a clear penalty in the box that's not been given. Those are the margins. I saw it live, I saw it here. I saw it now again. It's very unnecessary but he brings the ball in with his hand."

The Arsenal boss also disputed the explanation put forward by the PGMOL, adding: "They are right, it hits the shoulder. Then he takes the ball with his hand. The explanation is not right. The rest, the order [of what it hits] is ok, the timing and the intention of the player is very clear. If not, I wouldn't be sitting here saying in my opinion, it's a very clear penalty."

Arsenal still had chances to win the game, with Arteta admitted his team need to improve in attack: "Obviously we came here to win the game and we haven't managed to do that for different reasons. Credit to them, because they are really well organised and they are really good at breaking momentum when you have certain dominance in the game. But the reality is that we created four massive chances as well with Martinelli an open goal, Declan Rice a tap-in, Mikel and the header of Bukayo, and on top of that obviously a very clear penalty in the box that is not given. So, without conceding a single shot on target, again, the fact that we haven't won the game is disappointing. On top of that, I think we can do things better, especially in certain attacking areas."

