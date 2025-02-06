'We were tired' - Mikel Arteta blames fatigue from Man City thrashing for Newcastle loss but admits Arsenal must 'swallow' Carabao Cup exit - as wait for silverware continues
Mikel Arteta blamed fatigue after Manchester City thrashing for Newcastle loss but warned Arsenal must "swallow" Carabao Cup exit.
- Gunners were beaten 2-0 at St. James' Park
- Arteta wants to bury the loss as quickly as possible
- Admitted that his troops were "tired"