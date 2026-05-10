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Mikel Arteta explains why he brought off Martin Zubimendi after subbing him on for injured Ben White in narrow win at West Ham
The controversial subbing of a sub
The drama began in the 28th minute when White hobbled off with a concerning knee injury. In a move that surprised many, Arteta opted to bring on midfielder Zubimendi rather than a traditional defender, shifting Declan Rice to right-back. However, the experiment lasted less than 40 minutes, as Zubimendi was hauled off in the 67th minute for Kai Havertz. Arsenal eventually won 1-0 thanks to a late strike from Leandro Trossard.
"It is never easy to do that to a player, especially someone with Martin’s quality," Arteta admitted after the game.
"But the game was panning out in a manner where we had to change it. We lost some of our early momentum and the balance wasn't right with Dec [Rice] out of the middle. As a manager, you have to be cold and do what the game requires to win."
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Arteta's ruthless tactical correction
Arteta’s decision to move Rice into the defensive line was heavily criticised by pundits, including Gary Neville, who claimed he was "stunned" by the call. Recognising that the midfield had lost its "engine", Arteta used the second half to rectify the shape, eventually introducing Cristhian Mosquera to allow Rice to return to his natural role.
"I said at half-time to the boys, we’re really going to go for it, so be ready because if it’s not working, we change it," Arteta explained. He noted that while Zubimendi had an "incredible impact" in certain phases, the need for more attacking presence in the final third led to the introduction of Havertz.
He added: "The finishers made the difference today, and sometimes you have to sacrifice a player to get the right profile on the pitch."
Injury concerns for the Gunners
Beyond the tactical headache, Arteta confirmed that the substitution of Calafiori was also enforced.
The Italian defender was replaced by Mosquera at half-time, leaving Arsenal with a makeshift backline for much of the second period at the London Stadium.
"Richy [Calafiori] felt something and we couldn't take the risk," Arteta revealed. With Ben White’s knee injury described as "not looking good", the Arsenal boss is facing a potential defensive selection crisis at the worst possible time.
"We are thin in those positions now, but the attitude and the courage of the players who stepped in-especially Mosquera and [Myles] Lewis-Skelly-was outstanding under huge pressure," he said.
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A crucial step toward the title
Trossard’s 83rd-minute winner ensured the headlines remained focused on Arsenal's five-point lead at the top of the table. Arteta praised his side’s resilience, and the VAR's "brave" decision to rule out a late West Ham equaliser for a foul on goalkeeper David Raya.
"This is the story of the season," Arteta concluded. "You have injuries, you have to make calls that people might not understand, but we got the three points. We are fighting for our lives and today we showed we can survive the chaos. Now we recover and prepare for another massive final next weekend."