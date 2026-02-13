Getty Images Sport
Mikel Arteta told Eberechi Eze looks ‘lost’ as Arsenal are handed Premier League title verdict
Eze struggles on first Premier League start since December
Eze enjoyed a promising start to his Arsenal career, with his high point coming when he scored a hat-trick in the north London derby thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur. However, the England international has struggled to assert himself at the Emirates Stadium since then, with his appearance against Brentford on Thursday being his first start in the Premier League since December 13.
It lasted only for the first half, with Eze brought off at the break with the game goalless. Noni Madueke put the visitors ahead but Keane Lewis-Potter soon levelled to earn Keith Andrews' side a well-deserved point.
Former Newcastle striker Shearer wasn't particularly impressed with Eze, claiming the former Crystal Palace star is at risk of missing out on a place in England's World Cup squad in the summer.
Shearer: Eze looked lost and could miss out on England squad
Shearer told Betfair: “Mikel Arteta has got one or two things that he needs to iron out. I mean, the situation with Eze against Brentford was surprising a bit because he seems lost or at least he did in that game.
“He took him off at half time and they got a little bit better. They put more pressure on Brentford and then they got the goal. But I thought Brentford were worth their point at least.
“Eze looks lost. It's remarkable really, isn't it? The guy we're talking about who scored the hat-trick in the north London derby. Everyone was thinking, 'Wow, what a player he is and what a time he's going to have at Arsenal'. The way he sort of walked out full of confidence in that Arsenal stadium when he got his move and he looked as if he was a natural fit and, and belonged there. But he looked lost against Brentford. He looked as if he needed the world to swallow him up. He didn't look comfortable at all.
"He won't be in the England squad if he's not going to be playing. I think that was his first start from mid-December last year as well. He's hardly had any starts as well and that has to change if he's going to get in the England squad.”
Arsenal warned as 'impressive' Man City plot comeback
City cut the gap to Arsenal thanks to their victory over Fulham on Wednesday, which came about thanks to strikes from Antoine Semenyo, Nico O'Reilly and Erling Haaland, but Shearer still thinks the Gunners are in a strong position in their bid for a first league title since 2003-04.
The former England captain added: "I was really impressed with Man City on Tuesday, I did Match of the Day, so I watched the full game. The first half is as good as I've seen them for a while without the ball in terms of the intensity. They look really solid. They look really good on the eye going forward. So yeah, they're really putting the pressure on Arsenal.
"I guess with Arsenal's performance and how tough it was for them at Brentford, this is no surprise to me. There's not many teams that go and win the title at a canter, you know.
"I guess when you haven't won it as long as Arsenal, then you're going to have times where people are going to try and put pressure on you. And that's what's happening now.
"Man City know what they're doing. Most of their players have been there before, seen it, done it and know what's coming and what to expect.
"If you're going to win the Premier League, then it's not that often that it's going to be at a canter. I know Liverpool did it last season, but because of Arsenal's desire and hunger and all of those things, then they're going to have to do it the hard way.
"I wouldn't say there were cracks with Arsenal. I guess, because of City's form, it would be no surprise now if City went on a really good run. We've seen it before with Pep. It's about the time that they go on a run, so we wouldn't be surprised. But cracks, no. Not yet. I think Arsenal are still in a really strong position.
"I thought Brentford made it really, really difficult for Arsenal. Keith Andrews, as we said, is doing a great job. He's got them physically fit, tough, strong, hard to mark from throw-ins, set pieces, all of these things. And they've got some really talented players in Igor Thiago and Ouattara.
"I watched them against Newcastle and they were worthy of the three points and they were unlucky not to take all three against Arsenal. I wouldn't say cracks aren’t there yet but it's going to be an interesting three or four weeks for Arsenal."
Gunners and Cityzens return to FA Cup
Both title hopefuls are in FA Cup action this weekend. It's City who take to the pitch first when they face League Two club Salford City on Saturday, while Arsenal entertain Wigan Athletic, who won the trophy in 2013, on Sunday.
