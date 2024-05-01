Mikel Arteta told his Arsenal side are 'too cautious' to win trophies as Jens Lehmann blasts Gunners boss for dropping 'brave' Aaron Ramsdale in favour of David Raya Mikel ArtetaArsenalPremier LeagueAaron RamsdaleDavid Raya

Jens Lehmann has claimed Arsenal are simply "too cautious" to win trophies and slammed Mikel Arteta for choosing David Raya over Aaron Ramsdale.