Mikel Arteta admits he deliberately SABOTAGED Arsenal pre-season to prepare for Champions League flight chaos

The Arsenal boss thrives on unpredictability and wanted his squad to mirror that mindset. Explaining his unconventional methods, Arteta detailed exactly how he manufactured adversity during the summer.

"I love those challenges," Arteta stated. "I tried to create them in pre-season. So when they happen, we know how to experience them and we already know. So we get to the stadium very late, we change the routine so the players have to do something else."

Arteta stressed that uncontrollable variables should never trigger a meltdown among his squad. He expects his players to pivot seamlessly in any situation. “When it happens - and it can, the flight can be cancelled or the train is delayed, there is so much traffic - I don't want the players and staff panicking," he added. "When that happens, they have to adapt to it."

Instead of showing frustration over the airport delay, the manager urged his squad to utilise the dead time productively. "Ok, we have two or three hours on the plane - can we use them?" Arteta noted. "Play together, spend some time together, sleep. But certainly don't complain or use it as an excuse because it's not helpful at all.”



