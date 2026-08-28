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Muhammad Zaki

Mikel Arteta confirms double Arsenal selection boost for Aston Villa trip as Bruno Guimaraes and Ezri Konsa close in on debuts

Arsenal
B. Guimaraes
E. Konsa
Aston Villa
Aston Villa vs Arsenal
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J. Timber
W. Saliba
M. Arteta

Mikel Arteta has revealed that summer signings Bruno Guimaraes and Ezri Konsa could both be in line to make their Premier League debuts for Arsenal against Aston Villa on Monday. The Gunners travel to Villa Park looking to maintain their perfect start to the season following a dominant 3-0 victory over Coventry City in their opening fixture.

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    New faces ready for Villa Park

    Arsenal could be set to unleash their high-profile summer recruits as they prepare for a difficult away fixture at Aston Villa. Arteta has confirmed that both Konsa and Guimaraes are nearing full fitness after missing the comfortable opening-day win against Coventry City.

    Arteta sounded particularly optimistic regarding Konsa, who arrived from Monday’s opponents earlier this summer. The England international defender appears to have recovered fully and is pushing for a spot in the matchday squad. Discussing the centre-back's current status, the Arsenal boss told reporters: "He is training really well and available for selection."

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    Guimaraes closing in on return

    The situation regarding the Brazilian midfield maestro is slightly more delicate, though the outlook remains positive. Guimaraes featured in the Community Shield victory over Manchester City earlier this month but has been sidelined recently with a minor thigh strain. Arteta is keen to ensure the former Newcastle man is not rushed back too soon, carefully monitoring his workload during the build-up to the trip to the West Midlands.

    Providing a detailed update on the midfielder’s progress, Arteta explained: "We just managed the last few days with him. He has been out on the pitch doing training sessions. We have just been managing the load. He is potentially available."


  • Mixed news on the injury front

    While the potential debuts of Konsa and Guimaraes offer cause for celebration, the injury news is not entirely positive elsewhere in the squad. Jurrien Timber, who has been struggling with a groin problem, will not be ready in time for the Monday night clash despite showing signs of improvement.

    Arteta provided a candid assessment of Timber's recovery timeline, noting that the defender is still a week or two away from full contention. "Jurrien is progressing really well," said Arteta of the Dutchman. "It is the third week in a row that we have increased his load. If it all goes well, we can step it up next week."

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    Defensive reshuffle continues

    The biggest concern for the Arsenal backline remains the continued absence of William Saliba. The Frenchman, who has been a cornerstone of the club's defensive success in recent campaigns, is set for a significant spell on the sidelines due to a persistent back injury. When asked for the latest on the influential Frenchman, the manager offered a sobering update for the Emirates faithful: "Willy is going to take a while."

    With Saliba unavailable, the spotlight shifts to those tasked with filling the void alongside Gabriel Magalhaes. Cristhian Mosquera has performed admirably in the opening weeks of the season, but the return of Konsa adds a new dimension to Arteta's defensive options.

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