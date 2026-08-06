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Mikel Arteta's SECRET advice to £7m Arsenal departure revealed!
Norgaard completes permanent Everton switch
Everton have officially completed the signing of Norgaard from Arsenal in a permanent transfer worth £7 million. The 32-year-old defensive midfielder has put pen to paper on a two-year contract at Goodison Park, bringing an end to his brief but successful stint in north London.
The Denmark international arrived at the Emirates Stadium from London rivals Brentford last summer in an initial £10m agreement. However, despite the team's domestic success, he struggled to secure regular first-team action under Arteta, prompting a swift departure.
Securing a proven midfield presence was a key priority for Toffees manager David Moyes ahead of the new campaign. Norgaard's arrival makes him the club's fourth official signing of a busy summer transfer window.
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Arteta encourages move to Goodison Park
While leaving the reigning Premier League champions after just 12 months might seem like a difficult decision, Norgaard revealed that Arteta actively encouraged him to make the switch. The Spanish tactician enjoyed a highly successful spell on Merseyside under Moyes during his own playing career.
"I spoke to him quite a lot about the potential move at the time and he had only positive things to say about Everton and also David Moyes," Norgaard explained upon his official unveiling.
"He played under him for a long time and the whole experience he had as an Everton player seemed to me as if he had a fantastic time here and really also excelled as a player under Moyes at Everton. Hopefully I can get the same feeling that he had as an Everton player."
Mixed feelings despite Premier League glory
Norgaard ultimately leaves the Emirates Stadium with understandably mixed emotions. While the veteran thoroughly enjoyed being a crucial part of a historic squad that proudly secured the Premier League title, he quickly recognised the undeniable need to play more frequently. The Dane made a total of 20 appearances across all competitions during the previous campaign, with just seven of those outings coming in the top flight.
"I felt like coming into this summer I needed a change again, I needed to play a bigger part on the football side of it," he admitted. "When I spoke to David Moyes and I heard about the whole project and I was very intrigued. Coming here and seeing everyone just makes that feeling even stronger. I really can’t wait to get started."
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A better player after Arsenal stint
Despite his frustrating lack of competitive minutes, the former Brentford captain firmly insists his singular season at Arsenal significantly improved his overall game. He leaves north London armed with invaluable experience from training alongside some of the world's best talents every single day.
"Getting Champions League experience under the belt and longer cup campaigns was an amazing experience," Norgaard stated. "I definitely feel like a better player than when I joined Arsenal."
The Danish international will now aim to make an immediate and lasting impact at Everton. He closely follows Hayden Hackney, Tyrique George, and Merlin Rohl through the doors at Goodison Park as the ambitious Toffees step up their extensive preparations for the upcoming campaign.
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