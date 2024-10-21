'We cannot continue at this level' - Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal need to 'eradicate' red cards after unwanted habit proves costly in defeat to Bournemouth - but Gunners could appeal William Saliba dismissal Arsenal M. Arteta Bournemouth vs Arsenal Bournemouth Premier League W. Saliba

Mikel Arteta has admitted Arsenal need to address their disciplinary issues as red cards take their toll on the Gunners' season.