Mike Maignan released from hospital after terrifying head injury during AC Milan's clash with Udinese left Tammy Abraham praying for his team-mate's safety

Mike Maignan has been released from hospital after his terrifying head injury during AC Milan's clash with Udinese, which left Tammy Abraham praying.

  • Maignan collided with his teammate Alex Jimenez
  • Was stretchered off by medics after the clash
  • Has been released from hospital after medical attention
