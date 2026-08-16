Amorim has moved quickly to shut down growing criticism regarding the absence of key stars Maignan and Rabiot during the final stages of pre-season. The duo were notably absent as the Rossoneri secured an impressive victory over Manchester United, leading to questions about their readiness for the upcoming league opener. However, Amorim has been firm in his stance, insisting that the choice to delay their return was a tactical necessity rather than a player-led request.

Speaking after his side dismantled his former employers in Poland, the Milan boss was transparent about the situation. Amorim stated: "Rabiot and Maignan had more days off because they played more. That was important to me. Everyone complains about the number of games and the players being unable to cope with the strain, and I gave the players those extra days because I already knew they wouldn’t be able to play today’s match. So I gave them three more days. Nothing will change. And I need to say that it was my decision, not the players." Amorim stated firmly.