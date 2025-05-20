'We will win' - Micky van de Ven vows to bring home Europa League trophy for Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou in emotional message to fans ahead of Man Utd showdown

Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven has sent out an emotional message and vowed to win the Europa League trophy for head coach Ange Postecoglou.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Spurs set to face Man Utd in Europa League final

Van de Ven confident of victory

Wants to win trophy for Tottenham boss Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱