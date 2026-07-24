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Michael Olise sent ‘another year’ transfer message amid Real Madrid links - with Bayern Munich winger told why record-breaking ‘Galacticos’ move can wait
From Reading to the World Cup: Olise's remarkable rise
Olise has thrived under pressure during a meteoric rise that has carried him from the Championship with Reading in 2021 to the World Cup semi-finals in 2026. He has starred for Crystal Palace in the Premier League along the way, while earning a £51 million ($68m) switch to the Allianz Arena.
Two Bundesliga title triumphs have been savoured alongside Harry Kane and Co in Germany, with some remarkable numbers on the goal contribution front being posted. Olise found thetarget on 25 occasions last season, while also registering 28 assists.
He impressed alongside Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele at FIFA’s flagship event in North America, with his stock continuing to rise. It has been suggested that La Liga giants Real are ready to make the enigmatic 24-year-old another ‘Galactico’ at Santiago Bernabeu.
The Blancos are reportedly mulling over a €223m (£191m/$254m) deal that would make Olise the most expensive player of all-time - with Brazilian superstar Neymar being knocked from the top of that chart.
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Transfer choice: Should Olise stay at Bayern or move on?
Olise has, however, come a long way in a short space of time and is now working under the brightest of spotlights. Quizzed on whether a move to the Spanish capital should be considered at this stage, Premier League title winner Aliadiere - speaking in association with Wiz Slots - told GOAL: “He's had an incredible season since leaving Palace and going to Bayern Munich, he's gone to a different level.
“Going to that French squad, same. Great World Cup, even if I would say he's had great games against teams that might not be at the level of Spain. It's always very easy to judge a semi-final, are you playing Spain?
“They've had a long tournament, they've had a long season. Again, at the end of the tournament, players are getting tired, emotions are just high. There's players that looked exhausted and you look at England and the last 25 minutes, you could have put 15 English players on the pitch, they were knackered, they couldn't run, they had nothing left in the tank. Compared to Argentina, who just looked like they could carry on running, making runs. And sometimes it's easy to say it's not passion or desire, it's just when you can't run anymore. It's just one of those things.
“Olise, I think he's incredible, he's such an amazing talent. Where would he fit in Madrid? How would they work with Vinicius, with [Jude] Bellingham, with all the other players? I remember the Galacticos back in the day where you just had amazing players but I still think you need a bit of a good balance and a strong defence because modern football, you get punished quite quickly.”
Galactico spotlight: Does Olise need pressure of €223m transfer?
Pressed further on whether another season in Munich would serve Olise’s ongoing development better than a switch that would see his every move dissected in minute detail, Aliadiere added: “For sure. I'm sure with what he's produced already and the name he has and what he's done on the bigger stage now, I can't see Madrid being a one-off opportunity, which means you play for Bayern Munich, let's be honest, Bayern Munich, you've got a very good chance, 90% chance of winning the Bundesliga next year, of scoring goals because they're the best team over there. So realistically, you would have another great season at Bayern Munich anyway.
“I agree, I think maybe another year there, having another good season under his belt and then maybe jumping into the big pond at Madrid and see if you're capable of doing it over there with the pressure and everything that comes from that plan for Real Madrid.”
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Olise contract: When deal at Bundesliga giants Bayern expires
Bayern have Olise tied to a contract through to 2029, so are under no pressure to sell. Prominent members of the board in Bavaria have made it clear that any approaches for the most prized of assets will be knocked back.
Their resolve would be seriously tested, though, if Jose Mourinho and Real were to put a history-making offer on the table. Olise is said to have left the door open, with the Blancos holding obvious appeal to any player on the planet, and it is yet to be determined where he will be playing when the 2026-27 campaign gets underway.
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