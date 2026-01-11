Michael Olise & Luis Diaz compared to legendary Bayern Munich duo after racking up five goal involvements between them in Wolfsburg demolition

Looking to open up an 11-point margin over second-placed Borussia Dortmund, league leaders Bayern were absolutely ruthless in front of goal in what was their first appearance since the German top-flight shut down on 21 December.

With the only blemish in what was an otherwise perfect day coming in the 13th-minute, when Wolfsburg striker Dzenan Pejcinovic continued his fine form by scoring his fourth goal in his last two league appearances, Bayern maintained their unbeaten record domestically in scintillating fashion.

Aided by two own goals from Kilian Fischer and Moritz Jenz, the Bavarians put on a show at the Allianz Arena as Diaz, Raphael Guerreiro, Harry Kane and Leon Goretzka all found the back of the net, while man-of-the-match Olise bagged a superb brace for the hosts.