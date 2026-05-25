Michael Olise & Khvicha Kvaratskhelia would be ‘unbelievable’ for Liverpool but Champions League-winning former Reds star doubts ‘big’ transfer funds are available

Quizzed on whether the Reds could bring in a stop-gap before making serious plays for the likes of Bayern Munich winger Olise and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kvaratskhelia in future windows, Riise - speaking exclusively to GOAL in association with ToonieBet - said: “I think if you look at Arne Slot's interviews a few times now, he speaks about there's some changes to be done with the football club for next season. I think some players will go and I think they're going to get some players.

“They went big last season, didn't they? Spent so much money. How much more money do they have to spend big? But then again, I think the signings from last season will be better for next year as well to go step by step.

“But those players you mentioned, it would have been unbelievable to sign for Liverpool but I don't know how much money they have to spend or if they even will spend big trying to find players who really suit the system they need.

“I'm going to be excited to watch this summer because there's changes to be done, needing to be done, because there's some players this season that have been way off form and I think it's when you're too confident in your position. I don't think they put the work in that they should have, some of the players. And you can see the performance hasn't been up to the standard either.

“But then again, everybody blames the manager but us players, we know ourselves when we haven't been good enough and there's some players who need to step up for next season.”