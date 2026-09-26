Bayern Munich ready to hand Michael Olise mega new contract following sensational performance in Germany

Olise is enjoying a phenomenal start to the campaign with Bayern. The 24-year-old French attacking midfielder has established himself as a vital asset for the Bavarian giants. His incredible early-season form has not gone unnoticed by the club's hierarchy. Bayern are now eager to reward his impressive performances and secure his long-term future in Germany.

Club bosses are ready to launch the big manoeuvres regarding a contract extension. Securing his signature on a new deal is rapidly becoming a top priority at the Allianz Arena.