Ex-Chelsea star reveals he played through a European final with half of his face paralysed

Speaking on the SACKED! podcast, Duberry said: "The one that sticks out, for me because it is a foundation of my whole resilience and who I was, [is the Cup Winners’ Cup]. I suffered, not many people know this, I don’t tell the story."

“It wasn’t like it is now where everything is news but the biggest game of my life at the time, you mentioned the Cup Winners’ Cup. I was 20, 21, and two weeks before I suffered from Bell’s Palsy. People might be going: ‘What is Bell’s Palsy?' In essence, it’s a mini stroke, down the side of your face. It just collapses. Someone says: ‘Look at your face.’ And I go: ‘Yeah, look at your face.’ Having a bit of banter. And they say: ‘No, seriously Dubes, go and look at your face.’ I go to the toilet and I look at my face and I can’t move my face. I look like Sloth in the Goonies if you picture a Black version of that."

"I’m going ‘Oh my God.’ I phone up my physio to see our club doctor at Chelsea, get in the car, and all the lads are having a bit of banter on the way out. Going, driving down on the journey, and I’m looking in the mirror at my face, I can’t move my face. I see the doctor and he says I’ve got Bell’s Palsy. What is Bell’s Palsy? I don’t know what Bell’s Palsy is? Well, how long do you have it for, because I’m thinking we’ve got a cup final. We just beat Middlesbrough in the League Cup. It can be two weeks, two months, two years."