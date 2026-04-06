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Moataz Elgammal

Michael Carrick welcomes Lisandro Martinez and Patrick Dorgu back into Man Utd squad

M. Carrick
L. Martinez
P. Dorgu
Manchester United
Premier League

Manchester United have received a significant double fitness boost as the Premier League season enters its crucial final stages. Head coach Michael Carrick has confirmed that Lisandro Martinez and Patrick Dorgu are stepping up their recoveries and have been included in the squad for a mid-season training camp in Ireland. Martinez returns after a five-game absence, while Dorgu has missed eight fixtures.

  • Dublin training camp boost

    United have announced which players have travelled to Ireland for a warm-weather training camp this week. The club have not played a competitive fixture since their 2-2 draw at the Vitality Stadium on March 20. The headline news involves the return of Martinez, who has been sidelined for five matches due to a calf injury. Carrick will be hoping that the Argentina international can prove his fitness in Dublin before Leeds visit Old Trafford on April 13. Given the defender's importance, his presence is a major step towards his competitive return.

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    Defensive reshuffle concerns

    The timing of this return is vital as United have several availability issues. Carrick will be without Harry Maguire against Leeds after the England international received a red card against Bournemouth. Furthermore, Matthijs de Ligt remains absent, struggling with a back injury that has kept him out since November.

    Additionally, Diogo Dalot and Tom Heaton have remained in Manchester as they recover from illness. Consequently, the return of Martinez provides a necessary reinforcement for the squad as they prepare for the final seven games of the domestic season to ensure they finish strongly.

  • Attacking reinforcements join

    There is also positive movement regarding the fitness of full-back and winger Dorgu, who has missed eight matches with a hamstring injury. The Denmark international is back training on the grass and has travelled to continue his recovery. Additionally, Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo have been included in the 25-man squad. Both players missed recent international duty with Slovenia and Cameroon respectively, but their inclusion suggests they are ready to contribute. Having these attacking options available will be essential as the manager looks to fine-tune his tactics ahead of the crucial run-in.

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    Champions League quest

    Sitting third in the table, United have seven games remaining to secure a Champions League spot. Their final push begins against 15th-placed Leeds, followed by a demanding trip to face Chelsea on April 18. The run-in includes crucial home clashes against Brentford on April 27 and a massive showdown with fifth-placed Liverpool on May 3. Carrick's men will then navigate fixtures against Sunderland and Nottingham Forest, before concluding their campaign away at Brighton on May 24.

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